Stopping the spread of #COVID19 begins with you. Coming together as a community, Army family, neighbors, and as friends we can keep each other safe. Join us in the #fightagainstCOVID19 and do your part. We are #inthistogether.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2021 07:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779620
|VIRIN:
|201229-A-G1234-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108129293
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Community members come together to stop the spread of Covid-19, by SGT Jennifer Garza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
