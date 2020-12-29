Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community members come together to stop the spread of Covid-19

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Garza 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Stopping the spread of #COVID19 begins with you. Coming together as a community, Army family, neighbors, and as friends we can keep each other safe. Join us in the #fightagainstCOVID19 and do your part. We are #inthistogether.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 07:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779620
    VIRIN: 201229-A-G1234-001
    Filename: DOD_108129293
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    This work, Community members come together to stop the spread of Covid-19, by SGT Jennifer Garza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #COVID19 #KillTheVirus

