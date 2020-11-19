Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHBn Holiday Food Drive - A Can's Journey

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    HHBn hosts a holiday food drive to support those in need by collecting both perishable and non-perishable food items till Dec. 15, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779589
    VIRIN: 201119-A-JW296-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108129062
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBn Holiday Food Drive - A Can's Journey, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Donate
    Food Drive
    Holidays
    I Corps
    HHBn
    5MPAD

