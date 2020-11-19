HHBn hosts a holiday food drive to support those in need by collecting both perishable and non-perishable food items till Dec. 15, 2020 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779589
|VIRIN:
|201119-A-JW296-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108129062
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HHBn Holiday Food Drive - A Can's Journey, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT