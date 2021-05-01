Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen prepared bags of food for distribution to local residents in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 5, 2021. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
This work, Arizona National Guard supports food distribution efforts, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
