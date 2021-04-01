Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, addresses the Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 16:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779580
|VIRIN:
|210104-A-VQ771-940
|Filename:
|DOD_108128919
|Length:
|00:07:58
|Location:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WIANG TAG Monthly Message - January 2021, by SPC Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT