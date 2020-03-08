Small Unit Ranger Tactics Week 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 25th Infantry Division Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program designed to prepare Tropic Lightning Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. SURT is offered at the Lightning Academy, located at Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)