U.S. Marine Sgt. Hunter Anthony, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Akron, Ohio, talks about what separates the United States Marine Corps from other branches and the different careers the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779569
|VIRIN:
|210105-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108128790
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|AKRON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RSS Akron's Sgt. Hunter Anthony: Career Talk, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
