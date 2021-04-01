Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RSS Akron's Sgt. Hunter Anthony: Career Talk

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nello Miele 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Sgt. Hunter Anthony, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Akron, Ohio, talks about what separates the United States Marine Corps from other branches and the different careers the Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779569
    VIRIN: 210105-M-ZL739-1001
    Filename: DOD_108128790
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: AKRON, OH, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSS Akron's Sgt. Hunter Anthony: Career Talk, by Cpl Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRC
    4MCD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT