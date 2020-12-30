Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE Year in Review

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Angela Eaddy 

    Military Health System

    We hope your TRICARE benefit helped you stay healthy in 2020, and we look forward to a great 2021 by your side.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779561
    VIRIN: 201230-O-KH216-816
    Filename: DOD_108128655
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Year in Review, by Angela Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Health System
    MHS
    DHA

