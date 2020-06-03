Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy At The Helm: Life Aboard a Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Video by Matthew Callahan                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Join the crew of U.S.S. Indianapolis (LCS 17), as they talk about life aboard a Freedom class littoral combat ship in this entry of U.S. Navy At The Helm. (U.S. Navy video by Matthew Callahan)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779556
    VIRIN: 200920-N-IN448-001
    Filename: DOD_108128600
    Length: 00:12:31
    Location: FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy At The Helm: Life Aboard a Freedom Class Littoral Combat Ship, by Matthew Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Littoral combat ship (LCS)

    Littoral Combat Ship
    LCS
    All Hands Magazine
    LCS17
    At the Helm

