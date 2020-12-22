Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Spectrum

    ALAMOGORDO, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    As a way to highlight the continual hard work of our Airmen, we gathered a group of individuals to share how they've adapted their work and life experiences around COVID-19.

    You'll hear the good, the bad, and the commonly shared realness of how some of your 49'ers are keeping their balance with the four pillars of resilience.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2020
    Date Posted: 01.05.2021 11:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779553
    VIRIN: 231220-F-UH828-1002
    Filename: DOD_108128569
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: ALAMOGORDO, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, COVID Spectrum, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS

    hafbtv
    covid

