Diamond Tempest is an exercise designed to demonstrate the units ability to dynamically deploy munitions for response operations. The exercise gave the soldiers the opportunity to learn and develop skills such as loading aircraft, staging a convoy and firing rockets. Capt. Andrew Brown, C Co 1st of the 133rd Infantry, Security Forces Commander, 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade tells us how this mission has impacted the unit.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2021 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779550
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-MA159-396
|PIN:
|201222
|Filename:
|DOD_108128540
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|ATLANTIC, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Captain Brown Exercise Diamond Tempest, by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
