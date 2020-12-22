Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Brown Exercise Diamond Tempest

    KUWAIT

    12.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker 

    Task Force Spartan

    Diamond Tempest is an exercise designed to demonstrate the units ability to dynamically deploy munitions for response operations. The exercise gave the soldiers the opportunity to learn and develop skills such as loading aircraft, staging a convoy and firing rockets. Capt. Andrew Brown, C Co 1st of the 133rd Infantry, Security Forces Commander, 1-14 Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade tells us how this mission has impacted the unit.

    This work, Captain Brown Exercise Diamond Tempest, by SSG Daisy Broker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

    Task Force Spartan
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    Staff Sgt. Daisy Broker
    Diamond Tempest
    Capt. Andrew Brown

