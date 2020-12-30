Meet your MLG | Lance Cpl Malik Pugh, digital wide band technician, and technology enthusiast

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Malik Pugh, a digital wide band technician with Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), and Fairview Heights, Illinois native, explains his craft of building robotics on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 30, 2020. Pugh has been building and modifying his own electronics since his childhood and hopes to use his ideas to make squad integrated reconnaissance drones and educational robots. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
