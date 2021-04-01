Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Daniel Crowley receives honors for WWII service (B-Roll)

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic recognizes the contributions of WWII veteran Daniel Crowley at a ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan. 4, 2021. Crowley, a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, became a prisoner of war in 1942. He was subsequently liberated from a Japanese labor camp in 1945. Crowley received his promotion to Sergeant, Combat Infantryman Badge and Prisoner of War medal during the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779499
    VIRIN: 210104-Z-DY403-023
    Filename: DOD_108128003
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Daniel Crowley receives honors for WWII service (B-Roll), by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WWII
    Connecticut National Guard
    Daniel Crowley
    UNSECNAV

