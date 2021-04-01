Sgt. Daniel Crowley receives honors for WWII service (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic recognizes the contributions of WWII veteran Daniel Crowley at a ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan. 4, 2021. Crowley, a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, became a prisoner of war in 1942. He was subsequently liberated from a Japanese labor camp in 1945. Crowley received his promotion to Sergeant, Combat Infantryman Badge and Prisoner of War medal during the ceremony.