Acting Under Secretary of the Navy Gregory Slavonic recognizes the contributions of WWII veteran Daniel Crowley at a ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Connecticut, Jan. 4, 2021. Crowley, a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps, became a prisoner of war in 1942. He was subsequently liberated from a Japanese labor camp in 1945. Crowley received his promotion to Sergeant, Combat Infantryman Badge and Prisoner of War medal during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779499
|VIRIN:
|210104-Z-DY403-023
|Filename:
|DOD_108128003
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Sgt. Daniel Crowley receives honors for WWII service (B-Roll), by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT