    The largest Anechoic Chamber in the world, located at Edwards Air Force Base, just got even better

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Ethan Wagner 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The largest Anechoic Chamber in the world, located at Edwards Air Force Base, just got even better! The Benefield Anechoic Facility recently finished upgrading and testing its massive turntable system to ensure they are able to continue to provide unparalleled testing services #FortheWarfighter well into the future. #EAFB #412thTestWing #TCOTATU #future #engineering #testing #engineers #safety #aerospace #innovation #aviation

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 13:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779491
    VIRIN: 040121-F-ET336-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127767
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    edwards air force base
    eafb
    benefield anechoic facility
    tcotatu
    benefield anechoic chamber

