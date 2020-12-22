The 412th Operations Group hosted the first-ever "Tour de TCOTATU" Time Trial bicycle race on Edwards AFB, Dec. 22.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 13:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779490
|VIRIN:
|040121-F-CR263-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127765
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
