Pacific Subs Beat Army

Created for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. In this spirit spot, as various Navy platforms around the world train for the Army-Navy Game, the Pacific Northwest submarine force is training behind the scenes, and is the silent sentry ready to beat the Army.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779489
|VIRIN:
|201205-N-WJ386-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108127761
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
