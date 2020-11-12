Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Football Launch

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Perez 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    Created for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. In this spot, the crew of USS Alabama (SSBN 731) receives the Army-Navy Game football and to get it to the game on time, the crew must launch the football from the submarine.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 13:25
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779488
    VIRIN: 201205-N-WJ386-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127759
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 

    Army-Navy Game
    CSG-9
    USS Alabama
    Submarine Squadron 17
    SSBN 731
    COMSUBGRU 9

