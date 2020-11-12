USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Football Launch

Created for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. In this spot, the crew of USS Alabama (SSBN 731) receives the Army-Navy Game football and to get it to the game on time, the crew must launch the football from the submarine.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 13:25
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|779488
|VIRIN:
|201205-N-WJ386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127759
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
