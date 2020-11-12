USS Alabama (SSBN 731) Football Launch

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Created for the 2020 Army-Navy Game. In this spot, the crew of USS Alabama (SSBN 731) receives the Army-Navy Game football and to get it to the game on time, the crew must launch the football from the submarine.