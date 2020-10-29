The History Galley: Coffee Cake

Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Sailors love their coffee, but did you know that during WWII they could also have coffee cake to go along with it? Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
|10.29.2020
|01.04.2021 10:49
|Series
|779483
|201029-N-AD537-957
|DOD_108127731
|00:05:07
|US
|1
|1
