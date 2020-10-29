Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The History Galley: Coffee Cake

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Sailors love their coffee, but did you know that during WWII they could also have coffee cake to go along with it? Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 10:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779483
    VIRIN: 201029-N-AD537-957
    Filename: DOD_108127731
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History Galley: Coffee Cake, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Food
    Cook
    History
    WWII
    Recipe

