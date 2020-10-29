Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Frankfurters in Blankets were a way for cooks to liven up a standard meal for Sailors. Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 10:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779479
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-405
|Filename:
|DOD_108127726
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The History Galley: Frankfurters in Blankets, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
