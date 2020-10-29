Dating back to the age of sail soups have often been staple aboard ships as they are easy to make and can be produced in large quantities for the ship's crew. Step into the History Galley with the Naval History and Heritage Command to learn how the US Navy made its french onion soup during WWII.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 10:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779478
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-263
|Filename:
|DOD_108127725
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The History Galley: French Onion Soup, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT