Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The History Galley: French Onion Soup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Dating back to the age of sail soups have often been staple aboard ships as they are easy to make and can be produced in large quantities for the ship's crew. Step into the History Galley with the Naval History and Heritage Command to learn how the US Navy made its french onion soup during WWII.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.04.2021 10:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779478
    VIRIN: 201029-N-AD537-263
    Filename: DOD_108127725
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The History Galley: French Onion Soup, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Galley
    Food
    History
    WWII
    Recipe
    French Onion Soup

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT