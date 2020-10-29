The History Galley: Fried Chicken, MD Style

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with a recipe used by cook’s onboard U.S. Navy ships in WWII, including the famed USS Maryland (BB-46). This recipe for “Fried Chicken, Maryland Style” is from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the United States Navy, and has been scaled down so you can try it at home!