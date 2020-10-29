Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with a recipe used by cook’s onboard U.S. Navy ships in WWII, including the famed USS Maryland (BB-46). This recipe for “Fried Chicken, Maryland Style” is from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the United States Navy, and has been scaled down so you can try it at home!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2021 10:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779475
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-020
|Filename:
|DOD_108127722
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The History Galley: Fried Chicken, MD Style, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT