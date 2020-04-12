Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2-23 IN Soldiers compete, build camaraderie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a squad-level competition as part of 4th Inf. Div.'s monthly foundational readiness day, Dec. 4, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Foundational Readiness Days are normally held the first Friday of each month with the goal of providing Soldiers and leaders a chance to enhance unit cohesion and strengthen bonds. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.03.2021 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779447
    VIRIN: 201204-A-UQ561-722
    Filename: DOD_108127394
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-23 IN Soldiers compete, build camaraderie, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    camaraderie
    competition
    Infantry
    People First
    OperationPeopleFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT