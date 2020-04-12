Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct a squad-level competition as part of 4th Inf. Div.'s monthly foundational readiness day, Dec. 4, 2020, Fort Carson, Colorado. Foundational Readiness Days are normally held the first Friday of each month with the goal of providing Soldiers and leaders a chance to enhance unit cohesion and strengthen bonds. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2021 12:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779447
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-UQ561-722
|Filename:
|DOD_108127394
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2-23 IN Soldiers compete, build camaraderie, by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
