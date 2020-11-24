Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roody travels around the Wing to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving

    UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    Roody the Rooster safely travels around the Wing, from Fort Meade to Alaska, to find out what 70th ISR Wing Roosters are most thankful for in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roody travels around the Wing to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    COVID 19

