Roody the Rooster safely travels around the Wing, from Fort Meade to Alaska, to find out what 70th ISR Wing Roosters are most thankful for in 2020. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2021 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779438
|VIRIN:
|112420-F-FF346-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108127254
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Roody travels around the Wing to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
