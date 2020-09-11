Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70 ISR Wing Leadership wishes Wing a happy Veterans Day

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    The 70th ISR Wing Command Team wishes you a happy and safe Veterans Day 2020. (U.S. Air Force video Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779437
    VIRIN: 201109-F-FF346-1001
    Filename: DOD_108127252
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70 ISR Wing Leadership wishes Wing a happy Veterans Day, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day

