    2020 Hurricane Awareness and Safety

    UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    70th ISR Wing

    This hurricane season on the East coast, be prepared and stay informed with Staff Sgt. Ferral Ceasar of the 70th ISR Wing Safety Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Serafin)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 14:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779435
    VIRIN: 200710-F-GJ535-1004
    Filename: DOD_108127242
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Safety
    Hurricane Season

