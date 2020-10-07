This hurricane season on the East coast, be prepared and stay informed with Staff Sgt. Ferral Ceasar of the 70th ISR Wing Safety Office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Serafin)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2021 14:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779435
|VIRIN:
|200710-F-GJ535-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108127242
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2020 Hurricane Awareness and Safety, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT