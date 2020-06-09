70th ISR Wing reflects on the 19th Anniversary of Sept. 11th

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779432" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, we pay respects to those who lost their lives during and after the attacks. Thank you Intel Professionals for your constant vigilance and dedication to our Country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)