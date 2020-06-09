Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    70th ISR Wing reflects on the 19th Anniversary of Sept. 11th

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    70th ISR Wing

    On the 19th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, we pay respects to those who lost their lives during and after the attacks. Thank you Intel Professionals for your constant vigilance and dedication to our Country. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2020
    Date Posted: 01.02.2021 14:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779432
    VIRIN: 200906-F-FF346-1003
    Filename: DOD_108127239
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    This work, 70th ISR Wing reflects on the 19th Anniversary of Sept. 11th, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Sept 11
    Intel
    ISR

