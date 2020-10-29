Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) give a video tour of the well deck and related operations. This is one part of a five-video series giving a virtual tour of the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Faith Elder)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 19:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779427
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-ZQ553-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127104
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wasp Virtual Fleet Week - Well Deck, by PO1 Daniel Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
