Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) give an introductory video tour. This is one part of a five-video series giving a virtual tour of the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Galbreath)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2021 19:21
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779425
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-SA412-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108127102
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Wasp Virtual Fleet Week - Behind the Scenes, by PO1 Daniel Barker, PO3 Benjamin Davella, SN Faith Elder, PO3 Sean Galbreath, SN David Glotzbach and PO2 Eric Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
