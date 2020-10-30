Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Wasp Virtual Fleet Week - Behind the Scenes

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Barker, Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Davella, Seaman Faith Elder, Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Galbreath, Seaman David Glotzbach and Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Shorter

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) give an introductory video tour. This is one part of a five-video series giving a virtual tour of the ship. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Galbreath)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 19:21
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779425
    VIRIN: 201027-N-SA412-001
    Filename: DOD_108127102
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Wasp Virtual Fleet Week - Behind the Scenes, by PO1 Daniel Barker, PO3 Benjamin Davella, SN Faith Elder, PO3 Sean Galbreath, SN David Glotzbach and PO2 Eric Shorter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wasp Fleet Week Tour

