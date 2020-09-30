Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rina By Design

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Rina Landers
    Meet Rina Landers, the lead graphic designer on MWR Sasebo Japan's marketing team. You may have seen some of her designs while driving on base, waiting in line at the post office or on MWR's social media pages! Learn more about Rina and the MWR team in this month's Chronicles of Sasebo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 02:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779411
    VIRIN: 200930-N-ZE240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126937
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rina By Design, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sasebo
    cfas
    MWR
    commander fleet activities sasebo
    marketing
    chronicles of sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT