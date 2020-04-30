Sew Much Fabric, Sew Little Time

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chronicles of Sasebo - Allison Smith

This month’s Chronicle of Sasebo brings us home. Allison is one of the coolest people you'll meet in Sasebo and spends most of her day's sewing for a cause (or two). When she's not sewing masks for the community, she's making quilts and reusable feminine hygiene products for non-profits.