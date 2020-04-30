Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sew Much Fabric, Sew Little Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.30.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cathrine Yanez 

    AFN Sasebo

    Chronicles of Sasebo - Allison Smith
    This month’s Chronicle of Sasebo brings us home. Allison is one of the coolest people you'll meet in Sasebo and spends most of her day's sewing for a cause (or two). When she's not sewing masks for the community, she's making quilts and reusable feminine hygiene products for non-profits.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.01.2021 02:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779409
    VIRIN: 200430-N-ZE240-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126935
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: CUDAHY, WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sew Much Fabric, Sew Little Time, by PO2 Cathrine Yanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sasebo
    cfas
    commander fleet activities sasebo
    milspouse
    covid-19
    chronicles of sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT