Collette Brooks 3N0X6 merger training - ALS

The Holloman Air Force Base Airman Leadership School holds their first ever virtual class, July 2020 - Aug. 2020, at Holloman AFB, N.M. In light of COVID-19, ALS students attended the six-week course virtually in order to practice social distancing while still learning about their future roles and responsibilities as front line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)