    Collette Brooks 3N0X6 merger training - ALS

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    The Holloman Air Force Base Airman Leadership School holds their first ever virtual class, July 2020 - Aug. 2020, at Holloman AFB, N.M. In light of COVID-19, ALS students attended the six-week course virtually in order to practice social distancing while still learning about their future roles and responsibilities as front line supervisors. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 23:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779404
    VIRIN: 200806-F-HV115-956
    Filename: DOD_108126692
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: OHIO CITY, OH, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    Airman Leadership School

