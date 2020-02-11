Col Smith and Mrs. Smith talk about the importance of the Key Spouse program with two spouse testimonials of the programs benefits.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 23:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779402
|VIRIN:
|201102-F-PK188-293
|Filename:
|DOD_108126642
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Spouse Video, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
