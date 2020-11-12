LNU Lightning Complex Wildfire Response

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Cameron, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Emergency Operations Center director during wildfire evacuations at Travis Air Force Base, California, explains the response efforts for the LNU Lightning Complex fires that occurred in late August.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 20:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779395
|VIRIN:
|201211-F-SK304-1236
|PIN:
|616774
|Filename:
|DOD_108126570
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
