    LNU Lightning Complex Wildfire Response

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2020

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Cameron, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Emergency Operations Center director during wildfire evacuations at Travis Air Force Base, California, explains the response efforts for the LNU Lightning Complex fires that occurred in late August.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 20:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779395
    VIRIN: 201211-F-SK304-1236
    PIN: 616774
    Filename: DOD_108126570
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

