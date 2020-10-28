Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a weapon of mass destruction training Oct. 28, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train regularly to respond to real-world missions. During contingencies, EOD Airmen provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, incendiary and explosive devices.

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 18:27
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    Airmen
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal

