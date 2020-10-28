U.S. Airmen from the 60th Civil Engineer Squadron conduct a weapon of mass destruction training Oct. 28, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians train regularly to respond to real-world missions. During contingencies, EOD Airmen provide full-spectrum response capability to incidents involving chemical, biological, radiological, incendiary and explosive devices.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 18:27
|Category:
|Video ID:
|779374
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-DU706-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126410
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, EOD Exercise, by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
