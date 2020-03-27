Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: The Facts

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Ontario Lacey, the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) surgeon, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Amanda Little, a defensive cyber operator, and Capt. Russell Kinne, an operations in the information environment planner, all with I MIG, speak about combatting misinformation surrounding COVID-19, Mar. 27, 2020. For up to date information regarding COVID-19, Marines and Sailors are encouraged to only use verified resources such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the official Navy and Marine Corps websites. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779368
    VIRIN: 200327-M-EC058-1003
    Filename: DOD_108126343
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, COVID-19: The Facts, by Cpl Dalton Swanbeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cyber Attacks
    Misinformation
    Disinformation
    I MIG
    COVID-19

