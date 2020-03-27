COVID-19: The Facts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Lt. Ontario Lacey, the I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (MIG) surgeon, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Amanda Little, a defensive cyber operator, and Capt. Russell Kinne, an operations in the information environment planner, all with I MIG, speak about combatting misinformation surrounding COVID-19, Mar. 27, 2020. For up to date information regarding COVID-19, Marines and Sailors are encouraged to only use verified resources such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and the official Navy and Marine Corps websites. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dalton Swanbeck)