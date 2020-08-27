ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 27, 2020) - USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, Gunners Mate 3rd Class Dylan Riddle. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dominick Cremeans/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 17:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|779359
|VIRIN:
|200827-N-ZG607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126292
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Iwo Jima Presents Sailor in the Spotlight, by PO3 Dominick A Cremeans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT