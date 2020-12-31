Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB 2020 Review

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video featuring graphics and a photo montage used to review the past years achievements before we move into 2021.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 16:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779356
    VIRIN: 201231-F-XS817-065
    Filename: DOD_108126181
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke AFB 2020 Review, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke AFB
    achievements
    56th Fighter Wing
    56FW
    2020
    A1C Caleb F. Butler

