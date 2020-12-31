A video featuring graphics and a photo montage used to review the past years achievements before we move into 2021.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779356
|VIRIN:
|201231-F-XS817-065
|Filename:
|DOD_108126181
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB 2020 Review, by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT