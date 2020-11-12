ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 11, 2020) – Sailors conduct well deck and flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 9) Dec. 6-11, 2020. Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 16:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779355
|VIRIN:
|201211-N-JQ675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108126154
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima conducts training in the Atlantic Ocean with Phibron 4 and the 24th MEU, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
