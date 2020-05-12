Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima conducts training in the Atlantic Ocean with Phibron 4 and the 24th MEU

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2020) – The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group is participating in SWATT off the coast of North Carolina, to maintain readiness, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 16:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 779354
    VIRIN: 201105-N-JQ675-1001
    Filename: DOD_108126144
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima conducts training in the Atlantic Ocean with Phibron 4 and the 24th MEU, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uss iwo jima
    MEU-24
    Surface Warfare and Tactical Training

