    Sailor in The Spotlight

    10.13.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Tandra Speller, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, talks about her experiences as a loadmaster, Oct. 13, 2020. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group is participating in SWATT off the coast of North Carolina, to maintain readiness, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/Released)

    TAGS

    LCAC
    boatswain's mate
    USS Iwo Jima

