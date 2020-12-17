Iwo Jima conducts training in the Atlantic Ocean with Phibron 4 and the 24th MEU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2020) – Sailors conduct well deck and flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is conducting training in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th MEU as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/Released)