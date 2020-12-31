Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    120th Airlift Wing Year in Photos 2020

    GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke, Tech. Sgt. Devin Doskey and Senior Airman Jackson Haddon

    120th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    120th Airlift Wing Year in Photos 2020
    Photos taken throughout the year that highlight the mission of the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779345
    VIRIN: 201231-F-WT312-987
    Filename: DOD_108125924
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MT, US 

    Montana

    Great Falls

    C130H

    Aircraft

    Hercules

    120th Airlift Wing

    120AW

    MTANG

    Montana
    Montana Air National Guard
    Great Falls
    C130H
    Hercules
    120th Airlift Wing

