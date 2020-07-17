Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Mobility Liaison Officer AMLO story

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Three 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers set up markers for C-17 pilots prior to takeoff/landing, take safety measurements of runway, radio pilots for takeoff/landing, coordinate with Army rangers who are jumping. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.

    Location: CA, US

    globemaster
    Devil Raiders
    AMLO
    air mobility liaison officer
    621CRW

