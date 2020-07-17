Air Mobility Liaison Officer AMLO story

Three 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers set up markers for C-17 pilots prior to takeoff/landing, take safety measurements of runway, radio pilots for takeoff/landing, coordinate with Army rangers who are jumping. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779335
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-XC220-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108125841
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
