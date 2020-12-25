Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety In 60 Seconds - Intersection Safety

    OH, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, Lt Col Jon Askins, 445th Airlift Wing Chief of Safety, talks about intersection traffic safety. Episode 9

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 779334
    VIRIN: 201225-F-PK188-009
    Filename: DOD_108125835
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety In 60 Seconds - Intersection Safety, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    safety
    traffic safety
    445th AW
    445th Airlift Wing
    gate traffic
    Safety In 60 Seconds

