    USS Abraham Lincoln's (CVN 72) 2020 Navy vs. Army spot: The New Normal

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Seaman Darcy McAtee 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 6, 2020) Capt. Dale Gregory, the executive officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), stars in a spot aired during the 2020 Navy versus Army football game. Gregory is 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval AcademyAbraham Lincoln is undergoing planned incremental availability (PIA) at homeport Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darcy McAtee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln's (CVN 72) 2020 Navy vs. Army spot: The New Normal, by SN Darcy McAtee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    USN
    spot
    Army v. Navy

