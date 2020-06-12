SAN DIEGO (Dec. 6, 2020) Capt. Dale Gregory, the executive officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), stars in a spot aired during the 2020 Navy versus Army football game. Gregory is 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval AcademyAbraham Lincoln is undergoing planned incremental availability (PIA) at homeport Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darcy McAtee)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779333
|VIRIN:
|201206-N-YP246-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125830
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Abraham Lincoln's (CVN 72) 2020 Navy vs. Army spot: The New Normal, by SN Darcy McAtee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
