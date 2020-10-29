The History Galley: Simmered Frankfurters

Too hot out side to stand over a flaming grill? In this episode of The History Galley, we will show you that you can still have traditional summer cookout food and prepare it in the cool comfort of your own kitchen when you use this 1945 recipe. So, break out the hot dogs, and following along with the Naval History and Heritage Command!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 13:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779328
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-923
|Filename:
|DOD_108125765
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
