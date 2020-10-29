Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The History Galley: Simmered Frankfurters

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Thomas Frezza 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    Too hot out side to stand over a flaming grill? In this episode of The History Galley, we will show you that you can still have traditional summer cookout food and prepare it in the cool comfort of your own kitchen when you use this 1945 recipe. So, break out the hot dogs, and following along with the Naval History and Heritage Command!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
