The History Galley: Tapioca Cream

Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Tapioca pearls, like rice, can keep for a long time if kept dry. That makes it perfect for ships with a long deployment, and perfect for a crew that likes desserts! Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
