Naval History & Heritage Command takes us into the History Galley with another recipe from the 1945 edition of the Cookbook of the U.S. Navy. Pancakes have been, and still are, a staple for cooks to make for breakfast for a large crew of Sailors. Follow along and learn how to make this recipe at home!
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 13:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|779325
|VIRIN:
|201029-N-AD537-598
|Filename:
|DOD_108125750
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The History Galley: Wheat Griddle Cakes, by Thomas Frezza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT