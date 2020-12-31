Happy New Year 2021, New Year's Greetings from the Navy and Air Force in Africa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DEC 31, 2020 -- CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo from San Diego gives a Happy New Year shout out from Djibouti with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Thurmond of Elgin, Illlinois. and Airmen 1st Class Shaylin Rogers from Nacodoches, Texas, Jhan Navarro from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Ashley Bastman from Canyon Lake California. All five troops are currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Airmen are home-based at Altus Air Force Base in Altus Oklahoma. (U.S. Navy Video by U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)