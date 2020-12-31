Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy New Year 2021, New Year's Greetings from the Navy and Air Force in Africa

    ALTUS, DJIBOUTI

    12.31.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Roger Duncan 

    Navy Office of Information East

    DEC 31, 2020 -- CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti -- U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo from San Diego gives a Happy New Year shout out from Djibouti with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Thurmond of Elgin, Illlinois. and Airmen 1st Class Shaylin Rogers from Nacodoches, Texas, Jhan Navarro from San Juan, Puerto Rico and Ashley Bastman from Canyon Lake California. All five troops are currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The Airmen are home-based at Altus Air Force Base in Altus Oklahoma. (U.S. Navy Video by U.S. Navy Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roger S. Duncan)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:06
    Category: Greetings
    Location: ALTUS, DJ
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Djibouti
    Holiday
    New year
    Holiday Season
    2021

