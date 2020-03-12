Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toys for Tots: Delivering Hope

    SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Megan Munoz 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Last year 4th Marine Logistics Group, Detachment 3, Supply Company, CLB 451 delivered 75,000 toys to kids in need across the Charleston area. This year, they are striving to deliver the same amount of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Location: SUMMERVILLE, SC, US 

    USMC
    Toys for Tots
    4th Marine Logistics Group
    Joint Base Charleston

