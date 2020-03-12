Last year 4th Marine Logistics Group, Detachment 3, Supply Company, CLB 451 delivered 75,000 toys to kids in need across the Charleston area. This year, they are striving to deliver the same amount of hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 13:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779322
|VIRIN:
|201203-F-YM277-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108125690
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SUMMERVILLE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Toys for Tots: Delivering Hope, by SSgt Megan Munoz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
