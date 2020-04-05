Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    May the Space Force Be With You

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Armstrong 

    Space Operations Command

    Parody animation created for Space Operations Command’s, the U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, social media to celebrate May 4 aka. Star Wars Day. (U.S. Space Force Animation by Staff Sgt. JT Armstrong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 12:32
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 779321
    VIRIN: 200504-F-CG053-1001
    Filename: DOD_108125681
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May the Space Force Be With You, by SSgt Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    May the Fourth be with you
    may the force be with you
    star wars day
    u.s. space force
    space operations command
    may 4th star wars day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT